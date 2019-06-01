Gov’t trying to ‘abolish’ homelessness, destitution

President David Granger proclaimed yesterday morning that his government is moving to end homelessness and destitution, as he paid a visit to two housing schemes being developed for low and middle-income citizens.

Granger was taken on a tour of the Prospect and Perseverance housing schemes on the East Bank of Demerara, after which he addressed the residents of the latter, telling them that the country’s constitution mirrors declarations of the United Nations that say every citizen has a right to their own personal property, which include dwelling houses and “land on which they stand.”

“We are trying to create in Guyana a community of free citizens who own land, who own houses…We are trying to abolish homelessness, we are trying to abolish destitution. So our housing policy is embedded in international best practices,” Granger noted…..