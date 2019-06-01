Guyana News

Gov’t trying to ‘abolish’ homelessness, destitution

-Granger tells residents after tour of East Bank housing developments

Some of the houses in Prospect Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara

President David Granger proclaimed yesterday morning that his government is moving to end homelessness and destitution, as he paid a visit to two housing schemes being developed for low and middle-income citizens.

Granger was taken on a tour of the Prospect and Perseverance housing schemes on the East Bank of Demerara, after which he addressed the residents of the latter, telling them that the country’s constitution mirrors declarations of the United Nations that say every citizen has a right to their own personal property, which include dwelling houses and “land on which they stand.”

“We are trying to create in Guyana a community of free citizens who own land, who own houses…We are trying to abolish homelessness, we are trying to abolish destitution. So our housing policy is embedded in international best practices,” Granger noted…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Timing was right for deposit of US$18M signing bonus into Consolidated Fund

Timing was right for deposit of US$18M signing bonus into Consolidated Fund

By
Local content policy, legislation needed to protect investments in oil and gas sector

Local content policy, legislation needed to protect investments in oil and gas sector

By
Cops probing murder of Kamarang labourer

Cops probing murder of Kamarang labourer

By

Comments

Trending