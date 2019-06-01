Harmon says US travel warning could deter travel, investment

With the latest United States Travel Advisory continuing to list Guyana as a country in which visitors must exercise increased caution when visiting, Ministry of the Presidency Director General Joseph Harmon yesterday maintained that the country is safe and said the negative label can hurt both future travel and investments.

“Advisories are advisories and its advice to the citizens of a country from their government. It is not something we can say we are happy about because every time an advisory comes out, people think twice about travelling to your country. They think twice about if it is a good time to invest. Is it a good time to do this? Is it a good time to do that?” Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing when asked about government’s view on the US travel advisory, which was issued on May 29th.

“So we cannot say that we are ever happy at all about advisories that speak towards the security of our state and affects the way in which people makes decisions to travel to our country,” he added…..