Man sentenced to 25 years for slaying Sparendaam youth

Junior Anthony Henry, who was recently convicted for the 2013 fatal shooting of a Sparendaam resident, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the crime.

Following a trial, a jury last month convicted Henry, called ‘Oswald,’ for the murder of Michael Hamilton, who was also known as ‘Mickel.’

His sentencing was, however, deferred to facilitate a probation report, which was presented before Justice James Bovell-Drakes at the High Court in Georgetown yesterday morning.

The court heard from Senior Probation and Social Services Officer Claudia Munroe, by whom the report was prepared, that in her interview with the convict’s grandmother, it was related that the deceased and his friends were in the habit of threatening him.

The court also heard from the report that some members of the Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara community had spoken of Henry being a part of an armed gang…..