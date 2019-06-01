NAREI steps up efforts to contain fruit fly

With the Carambola Fruit Fly (CFF) posing a threat to exports of fruits and vegetables to key markets, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) has been intensifying its efforts to control the spread of the pest in regions Six, Eight and Nine.

In a press release issued yesterday on its work, NAREI said Plant Protection Officers have been monitoring, replacing and setting new traps during outreaches over the past four weeks under its CFF programme, which is being implemented with the help of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The main objectives of the recent outreaches, NAREI explained, were to ascertain through surveys and monitoring activities the status of the pest and to initiate control and eradication activities where present, especially within the hinterland communities bordering Guyana and Brazil…..