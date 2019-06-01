Senior Counsel files $45M lawsuit over erroneous Kaieteur News report

Attorney Rajendra Nath Poonai, who last week received his instrument of appointment as Senior Counsel, has filed a $45 million lawsuit against the Kaieteur News newspaper for libel, which he says resulted in defamation of his character.

Poonai’s action is in direct response to a May 23rd publication by the newspaper, which erroneously reported that he had been convicted of fraud in Canada.

The newspaper subsequently published an apology in which it stated that it had identified the wrong person as being Poonai.

In his claim, Poonai is seeking damages to the tune of $30 million for the libelous publication and an additional $15 million for exemplary and aggravated damages…..