Two-year sentence for man who got illegal gun to protect family

A man was yesterday sentenced to two years in prison after he admitted to charges of illegal firearm and ammunition possession.

Alvin June pleaded “guilty with explanation” to the two charges, after they were read by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charges alleged that on May 29th, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, June had a Glock revolver, without being the holder of a firearm licence and on the same date and in the same location, he had in his possession three rounds of ammunition without be the holder of a firearm licence.

In his explanation, June told the court that he was shot by someone in the past, which resulted in him acquiring a firearm in an effort to protect his family.

Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris stated that on the day in question, acting on information, ranks went to June’s home to conduct a search on his premises. June was found with a black bag in his possession, which he dropped when he saw the police. Upon inspection of the bag, the police found the firearm and stolen ammunition.

June was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison.