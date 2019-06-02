Armed robbery accused remanded after found to be flight risk

A man who was brought to court to face an armed robbery charge was on Friday remanded to prison after a city magistrate heard about his attempts to escape police custody before being brought to court.

Joshua Evans was not required to enter a plea after he was read the indictable charge.

The charge alleges that on March 19th, at West Ruimveldt, while in the company of another and being armed with a gun, he robbed Riaz Khan of $25,000 in cash, and articles valued $18,000.

Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail and told the court that while a police officer was attempting to shackle Evans, he escaped. He was re-captured by the said rank and public-spirited persons. Singh said the incident proves that Evans was a flight risk.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly subsequently agreed and remanded Evans to prison and adjourned the proceedings until July 19th, 2019.