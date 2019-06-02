Baramita gets $1M for toll booth to control entry of alcohol, illicit substances

A grant of $1 million was yesterday donated to the Baramita, Region One community, for the construction of a toll both to control the passage of alcohol and illicit substances and to monitor access by visitors into the community.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday reported that funds from the booth will go toward road maintenance and other village projects, as it will increase revenue to the village council, which will be managing the facility. Other benefits include bringing order to the mining community and curbing social ills that are affecting it through the control of the aforementioned substances, the Toshao Sharmine Rambajue had said.

The handover of the cheque was done at a community outreach at the Baramita Primary School, by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock; Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams; and Special Assistant on Projects and Community Development to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Martin Cheong. It was received by Toshao Rambajue…..