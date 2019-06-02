GNBA credits interventions for reduction in broadcast infringements

Broadcast infringements have declined significantly, according to the Monitoring and Compliance Chair of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Jocelyne Josiah, who has attributed this development to the regular interaction between the entity and errant operators.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement organised by the GNBA on Friday at Herdmanston Lodge, in Georgetown, Josiah disclosed that in January infringements totalled 39. In February there were 40 and at the end of March, 49. She said in April the infringements fell to 22 and for May approximately 15 to 20 had been recorded.

These infringements, she explained, were profanities, particularly in movies that were aired and also in songs; inaccurate reporting; graphic details, inclusive of close-ups of dead bodies; smoking and alcohol advertisements; irresponsible programme hosting; irresponsible reporting of persons in distress; and failure to protect persons under the age of 18.

Josiah told the representatives of almost 20 radio, television and cable stations from across the country who gathered for the engagement that the decrease may be an indication that the one-on-one encounters and the special investigative committee hearings with broadcasters are “bearing fruit.”….