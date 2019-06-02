Guyana News

New Diamond Water Treatment Plant to serve 22,000 residents

-78% completed

The new Diamond Water Treatment Plant, now approximately 78% completed, is set to serve about 22,600 residents in the East Bank of Demerara community and surrounding areas.

This disclosure was made at a site visit to the treatment plant on Friday by Executive Directors and Board Members of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The IDB-funded project began in December of 2017 and is set to be completed by the end of this year.

Site consultant Richard Persaud, in a short briefing before the tour of the facility, stated that the project is set to be completed on time and within the original estimated budget, for which he thanked contractor Sinohydro…..

