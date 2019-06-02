Trading of Demerara Bank shares suspended

Following the refusal of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) to honour a trade conducted by the Guyana Association of Securities Companies and Intermediaries Incorporated (GASCI), the association’s Board of Directors has suspended trading in DBL shares on the stock exchange.

A notice of the suspension, signed by GASCI’s Corporate Secretary George Edwards, appeared in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News. The suspension is effective from Monday June 3rd, 2019,

Chair of the GASCI board Nikhil Ramkarran told Sunday Stabroek that he is not sure how long the suspension is likely to last…..