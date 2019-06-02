Guyana News

UG launches Energy Think Tank

-in partnership with gov’t, US, Canadian universities

Some of the members of the University of Guyana’s Energy Think Tank, which was launched on Friday at the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Centre for Behavioural Sciences and Research, at the Turkeyen Campus. (Department of Public Information photo)

The University of Guyana (UG) on Friday launched its Energy Think Tank, which is part of efforts to better equip the institution’s oil and gas programme with an agenda that caters to Guyana’s plan to produce fossil fuels while pursuing sustainable development.

Speaking at the launch of the Think Tank, Dr Paloma Mohamed-Martin, Director of Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement (PACE) at UG, explained that the initiative was built on the sporadic and un-coordinated work of several colleagues at the university.

This work will now form the nucleus of “an energy agenda which is in urgent need of being developed,” Mohamed-Martin explained…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Overdependence on virtual world dangerous, troubling – mental health professionals say

By
Appointment of new Judicial Service Commission on indefinite hold

Appointment of new Judicial Service Commission on indefinite hold

By

Miner murdered at Kuribrong

By

Comments

Trending