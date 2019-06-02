UG launches Energy Think Tank

The University of Guyana (UG) on Friday launched its Energy Think Tank, which is part of efforts to better equip the institution’s oil and gas programme with an agenda that caters to Guyana’s plan to produce fossil fuels while pursuing sustainable development.

Speaking at the launch of the Think Tank, Dr Paloma Mohamed-Martin, Director of Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement (PACE) at UG, explained that the initiative was built on the sporadic and un-coordinated work of several colleagues at the university.

This work will now form the nucleus of “an energy agenda which is in urgent need of being developed,” Mohamed-Martin explained…..