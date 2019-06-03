After freeing jaguar… Wildlife commission warns of fine for violating protected species law

The Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission (GWCMC) recently liberated a jaguar that was trapped at Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast and has warned that persons could be fined up to $2 million and jailed for three years for violating laws relating to protected species.

In a statement, the GWCMC said that it received a report on May 22nd of a jaguar that was trapped in Lima Sands. The following day, officers embarked on an operation to take custody of the animal. The statement said the commission partnered with the Corps of Wardens of the Ministry of Natural Resources in this exercise.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that the jaguar was being held by the trapper at his home. The team of officers identified themselves to Mr Marvin Calvan, who had constructed the trap. After engaging with Mr Calvan and his sister, Ms Sheneva Calvan, the GWCMC took custody of the jaguar. The animal was moved to a cage and the trap was removed and destroyed,” the statement said…..