Berbice cattle farmers say revocation of leases a political issue

A group of Berbice cattle farmers are ready to approach the courts, as they feel they are being unfairly removed from their farming lands by the Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA).

At a meeting held at the office of former attorney General Anil Nandlall, the seven farmers, who collectively have about 600 cattle, stated that they feel like they’re being taken advantage of by the MMA-ADA.

According to Nandlall, the MMA-ADA has had a long battle with rice farmers, who have had cause to approach the courts to challenge the revocation of their leases. Nandlall stated that the authority has now turned its attention to cattle farmers. “They occupy a portion of land at a place called Rampoor, which is at the back of Blairmont. They have been in communal occupation of a large expanse of land for over 25 to 30 years. Over the years, they have developed these lands, they have maintained the lands and these are the lands they use as pastures and accommodation for their cattle,” Nandlall stated. The land is approximately 1,360 acres…..