Guyana News

Broomes visits family of child in Agricola fatal accident

Minister Simona Broomes (centre) with Orlando Benjamin and Chrisann Thegg, the parents of Ciara Benjamin. (DPI photo)

Minister of Youth Affairs within the Ministry of the Presidency, Simona Broomes yesterday morning visited the parents of seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin who died in an accident on Saturday on the Agricola public road.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the Minister offered condolences on behalf of President David Granger and the government. “Just as we celebrate with our people, we also grieve with them,” she stated. “It is a hard situation,” she said about the death of little Ciara…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

After freeing jaguar… Wildlife commission warns of fine for violating protected species law

After freeing jaguar… Wildlife commission warns of fine for violating protected species law

By

Jagdeo calls for audit office probe of funding of new harbour bridge study

By
GL&SC to recruit historian for planned lands archive

GL&SC to recruit historian for planned lands archive

By

Comments

Trending