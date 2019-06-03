Guyana News

Businessman hosts domestic violence outreach in Port Mourant

—in partnership with Social Protection ministry

Businessman Randy Shephard and a team gathered in front the Spready’s Supermarket in Berbice, where they interacted with residents.

Two weeks after embarking on a campaign to sensitise men about domestic violence and its consequences, businessman Randy Shephard on Saturday held a successful outreach in Berbice.

Shephard related to Stabroek News that he spearheaded a team which gathered outside of Spready’s Supermarket, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, where they met with members of the public.

During the outreach, Shephard said residents were educated on the issue, its causes and consequences. Awareness was raised by sharing flyers, stickers and awareness cards from the Ministry of Social Protection…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

PPP distributes hampers in Berbice

By
Armed robbery accused remanded over theft of grass cutting supplies

Armed robbery accused remanded over theft of grass cutting supplies

By
Two remanded over robbery of storage bond

Two remanded over robbery of storage bond

By

Comments

Trending