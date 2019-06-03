Businessman hosts domestic violence outreach in Port Mourant

Two weeks after embarking on a campaign to sensitise men about domestic violence and its consequences, businessman Randy Shephard on Saturday held a successful outreach in Berbice.

Shephard related to Stabroek News that he spearheaded a team which gathered outside of Spready’s Supermarket, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, where they met with members of the public.

During the outreach, Shephard said residents were educated on the issue, its causes and consequences. Awareness was raised by sharing flyers, stickers and awareness cards from the Ministry of Social Protection…..