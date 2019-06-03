Guyana News

Edinburgh residents capture burglar after police no-show

The captured burglar

Edinburgh, Berbice residents on Saturday night were left with no choice but to capture a burglar after New Amsterdam police failed to respond to their calls.

According to information gathered, the burglar, who is presently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, was noticed in resident Zalema Higgins’ Lot 1 Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice house around 9:15 pm.

The 48-year-old Higgins and her husband occupy the upper flat of the building while another couple lives in the lower flat…..

