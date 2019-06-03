GL&SC to recruit historian for planned lands archive

With a plan to open a public centre where Guyana’s land history will be catalogued, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) is seeking a historian to undertake the work needed to get the process started.

“We have not done a good job in this country in keeping our registers. Countries like the Netherlands and United Kingdom have records dating back to the beginning of their history in Guyana; libraries and museums with our history! And we don’t have that! So we are now trying to have that information available to the public,” GL&SC Commissioner Trevor Benn told Stabroek News last week when contacted.

“Anybody who knows anything about land will tell you that you have to chronologically keep the history of every part of land you have, you have to know where it come from, what it was used for … and that is why you have registers,” he added…..