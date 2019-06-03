Independent help needed to plan for oil and gas

Guyana needs to get independent help to craft its plans for the oil and gas sector, while also building local capacity, the former head of Brazil’s oil and gas regulatory body Nelson Narciso Filho has said.

“It is better to get someone independent and especially with the experience of implementing things and not just writing things. When it comes to building capacity, the country needs a lot of help,” Narciso Filho, the former National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) head, told Stabroek News last week in an interview.

The interview was done on the sidelines of the Institute of the Americas’ La Jolla Energy Conference, where Narciso Filho was also part of a panel discussion on Brazil’s Energy Outlook under President Jair Bolsonaro…..