Jagdeo calls for audit office probe of funding of new harbour bridge study

The opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic wants an investigation by the Audit Office of the spending of monies from the Demerara Harbour Bridge’s Asphalt Plant to fund the controversial feasibility study for the planned new bridge crossing.

“We need the Auditor General to immediately look into this project because the police will not do it,” Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday.

“Clearly there is enough to warrant a full-fledged investigation,” Jagdeo told a press conference.

The party had previously raised concerns about the project as during debates of the estimates for the 2019 budget last December the matter was raised by Opposition Member of Parliament Juan Edghill…..