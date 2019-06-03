No arrest yet in Indira Bipat murder

The police have not yet been able to make any arrest in the murder of West Demerara taxi driver, Indira Bipat who was found dead in a clump of bushes at Lust-en-Rust, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), two Sundays ago.

Contacted for an update on Saturday, a source close to the investigation said that investigators currently had no leads in the murder.

The source, added that while there has been no development in the matter, the investigation remains active…..