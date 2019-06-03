Poultry safe for consumption

The Guyana Poultry Producers Association views the recent ban by Trinidad and Tobago on the importation of raw and cooked poultry meat from Guyana as a precautionary measure and does not foresee any issues for the poultry market here since Guyana does not export poultry to that country.

“There is no official link to the Duck hepatitis virus and what is happening here but it looks like they [Trinidad and Tobago] are being cautious. We don’t export poultry there…,” David Fernandes, a member of the association, said.

He added that while vets from the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) suspect the Duck hepatitis virus is affecting the Muscovy breed of ducklings, they are awaiting the results from samples sent abroad to identify the sickness…..