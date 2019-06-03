PPP distributes hampers in Berbice

PPP presidential candidate Irfaan Ali led the party in the distribution of hampers at several areas in Berbice yesterday and has urged that he be held accountable for promises made.

The PPP, in collaboration with several overseas non-profit organisations, distributed close to 1,000 hampers in the East Canje, Berbice and Edinburgh, East Bank Berbice areas. The persons who assisted with the hampers are persons who noticed the sufferings of Guyanese and have decided to do something to help, Ali said.

Speaking at the distribution exercise in Canje, Ali touched on how the closure of sugar estates affected the psychological wellbeing of workers who lost their means of providing for their families. He said that no amount of donations can compensate for this damage and said that this is something the APNU+AFC government fails to understand…..