Teen accused of robbery while on bail remanded

An 18-year-old was on Friday refused bail, after it was alleged he committed a robbery while on bail for another offence.
Akeem Williams, of 46 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, was refused bail at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where it was alleged that on May 13, he, along with one other whose name was not given, robbed Kevin Edward at North East La Penitence. It was reported that a gold chain worth $50,000 was taken in the robbery…..
