Guyana News

Teni Housty new President of Bar Association

Teni Housty

The Bar Association of Guyana held its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2019 in Court 1 of the Victoria Law Courts and Teni Housty was elected President for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

A release yesterday from the Bar Association said that this marks  Housty’s third term as President of the association, having previously served two consecutive terms from 2008-2010. The release said that  Housty was admitted to the Bar in 1996 and is a member of the Chambers of Fraser & Housty. In addition to being President, he has served in varying capacities in the Bar Council of the association since 1999…..

