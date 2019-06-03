Guyana News

Vilvoorden women form creative club to fight community ills

Handmade bags, stuffed toys and clothing made by the Vilvoorden Women’s Creative Group during one of the sewing sessions.

Every Sunday afternoon in a small community along the Essequibo Coast, a group of women gather in the home of Angela Singh, to discuss various ways to decrease the ever-rising social issues that plague the community of Vilvoorden.

Their ages range from the early teens to the late fifties. As it happens, most of these women work for a living, while some of them are married with families and others are not.

The ‘Vilvoorden Women’s Creative Group’, as it is called, was formed on January 15, 2019 by Singh—the group’s Chair—and other women in the community, after they began noticing the rapid increase of social issues such as domestic violence, teenage pregnancy and drug usage in the community.  The group was formed as a combined effort to rid Vilvoorden of those issues…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

SARA director seeks urgent decision on legitimacy lawsuit

SARA director seeks urgent decision on legitimacy lawsuit

By

Teni Housty new President of Bar Association

By

Businessman hosts domestic violence outreach in Port Mourant

By

Comments

Trending