Vilvoorden women form creative club to fight community ills

Every Sunday afternoon in a small community along the Essequibo Coast, a group of women gather in the home of Angela Singh, to discuss various ways to decrease the ever-rising social issues that plague the community of Vilvoorden.

Their ages range from the early teens to the late fifties. As it happens, most of these women work for a living, while some of them are married with families and others are not.

The ‘Vilvoorden Women’s Creative Group’, as it is called, was formed on January 15, 2019 by Singh—the group’s Chair—and other women in the community, after they began noticing the rapid increase of social issues such as domestic violence, teenage pregnancy and drug usage in the community. The group was formed as a combined effort to rid Vilvoorden of those issues…..