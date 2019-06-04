Berbice woman, baby die after drug administered to induce labour

Relatives are seeking answers in relation to a Berbice woman and her baby, who died within a day of each other, following the infant’s delivery at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Forty-year-old Karen Reid of Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice, was admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital on May 26, while she was pregnant with her sixth child. According to Reid’s sister, Vanessa Sampson, Reid, who had been admitted due to blood pressure issues, stayed until the following Thursday.

“My sister end up in hospital the Sunday and from then she children and so used to visit she steady. Is Thursday we find out that they give she three of some tablet and she couldn’t eat nothing with it,” Sampson stated. The woman went on to say that while one of Reid’s daughters was at the hospital, she showed her three Cytotec pills she had to take, and related that she was only able to drink water and aerated beverages while taking the medication. There have been numerous cases in the public health system where the administering of Cytotec to pregnant women has resulted in maternal deaths…..