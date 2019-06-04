Businessman charged with resisting arrest, assaulting cops after row with ex’s husband

A businessman was yesterday faced with six charges, including resisting arrest and assaulting two police officers, after he reportedly got into an argument with his ex-wife’s current husband.

Joseph McCalman, who runs the Hair Tech International cosmetology school, was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

It is alleged that on May 31st, at 9 North Road, Lacytown, McCalman had an argument with his ex-wife’s husband, Gavin Brown, which resulted in charges of disorderly behaviour in public and calling Brown names other than his own with intent to annoy him. McCalman was also charged with resisting arrest by police officers Daniel Collins and Jason Price and assaulting them…..