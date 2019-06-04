Cocaine in fish traffickers get four years in jail, $25M fines

A city magistrate yesterday found two men guilty of trafficking 20.6 pounds of cocaine, which had been found in frozen fish by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), and sentenced them to four years in prison and fined them $25 million each.

Magistrate Leron Daly found both Baldeo Persaud, of C’ Field, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, and Amir Ally, of Lot P Goed Fortuin Housing scheme, West Bank Demerara, guilty at the conclusion of their trial.

They were charged with trafficking 9.366 kilogrammes (equivalent to 20.6 pounds) of cocaine on February 6th, 2018, at the Laparkan Cargo Shed, at the CJIA. It was previously reported that CANU ranks made the bust after they intercepted the stash of cocaine concealed in partly frozen fish destined for the United States.