Guyana News

Decomposed body of Goed Intent man found in bushes in front of home

Dead: Desmond Mars

Police in ‘C’ division are investigating the death of a Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) labourer, whose partially decomposed body was found outside of his home.

The dead man has been identified as Desmond Mars, called “Bartin”, 56, of Lot 86 Murphy Dam, Goed Intent, WBD. The discovery was made at around 10.40 am yesterday.

Stabroek News learnt that the man’s body was discovered after a friend visited his home and found him lying in a clump of bushes…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

SPU says GuySuCo not accounting for bond monies

SPU says GuySuCo not accounting for bond monies

By

Over 600 Region Five farmers threatened by flooding because of sea defence breaches

By
Businessman charged with resisting arrest, assaulting cops after row with ex’s husband

Businessman charged with resisting arrest, assaulting cops after row with ex’s husband

By

Comments

Trending