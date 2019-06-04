Decomposed body of Goed Intent man found in bushes in front of home

Police in ‘C’ division are investigating the death of a Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) labourer, whose partially decomposed body was found outside of his home.

The dead man has been identified as Desmond Mars, called “Bartin”, 56, of Lot 86 Murphy Dam, Goed Intent, WBD. The discovery was made at around 10.40 am yesterday.

Stabroek News learnt that the man’s body was discovered after a friend visited his home and found him lying in a clump of bushes…..