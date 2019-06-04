Drainage authority not to blame for Black Bush flooding – CEO

Although the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has been assisting the Neighbourhoood and Regional Democratic Councils to relieve the community of Black Bush Polder, Corentyne from flooding, the NDIA says it cannot be blamed for the problem which began after heavy rains on May 24th.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture related that Chief Executive Officer of the NDIA, Fredrick Flatts, has refuted claims made by Yakusari Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) councillor, Bibi Sharmine, who was quoted in sections of the media as blaming the entity for the flooding.

The release noted that earlier in the year, the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC) had refused to allow the NDIA to take over responsibility of the drainage system in Black Bush Polder, which means that they do not have total control in that area…..