Flash flood washes away sections of Aishalton bridge access

The village of Aishalton is now virtually cut off from Lethem in Region Nine after torrential rains and a flash flood over the weekend destroyed a culvert and washed away sections of a bridge.

Michael Thomas, Aishalton’s Toshao, posted yesterday morning on his Facebook page that there is a need for emergency works along the main access road, approximately 12 miles from Aishalton.

“We are hoping to get an emergency team in to make a bypass so that traffic can continue but as of now it is a total cut off from Aishalton,” Region Nine Chairman Bryan Allicock told Stabroek News…..