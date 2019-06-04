Guyana News

Flash flood washes away sections of Aishalton bridge access

The section of the road where the bridge was washed away due to the flash flood (Photo from Aishalton Toshao Michael Thomas’ Facebook page)

The village of Aishalton is now virtually cut off from Lethem in Region Nine after torrential rains and a flash flood over the weekend destroyed a culvert and washed away sections of a bridge.

Michael Thomas, Aishalton’s Toshao, posted yesterday morning on his Facebook page that there is a need for emergency works along the main access road, approximately 12 miles from Aishalton.

“We are hoping to get an emergency team in to make a bypass so that traffic can continue but as of now it is a total cut off from Aishalton,” Region Nine Chairman Bryan Allicock told Stabroek News…..

