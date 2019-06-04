Investigators still to get witness statements on fatal Agricola accident

Police investigators are still trying to determine how the accident that claimed the life of seven-year-old Ciarra Benjamin occurred along the Agricola Public Road on Saturday afternoon, Traffic Chief Linden Isles said yesterday.

To date, Isles told a press conference hosted by Police Commissioner Leslie James at his Eve Leary office yesterday afternoon, there are no eyewitness statements. “We don’t have any eyewitness statement as yet. The aunt, who was with the child, she is not in a position to give a statement presently because she has been going in and out of consciousness… so we are still getting up our act together, getting some statements, trying to locate persons who can give statements,” Isles said.

As a result, the police are appealing to any members of the public who might have witnessed the accident to come forward…..