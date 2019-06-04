Guyana News

Labour Dep’t files charges against Guyana Stores over firing of porters, failure to pay severance

Eight charges, including failure to give notice of termination and to pay severance, were yesterday laid against Guyana Stores Limited by the Department of Labour on behalf of two former porters who were dismissed by the company.

The charges were read to Cedric Deane, who represented the company, by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in a Georgetown court.

It is alleged that Guyana Stores Limited on December 14th, 2018, being the employer of Kevin McCauley, who was employed as a porter and paid on a monthly basis, failed to give a notice of termination to him…..

