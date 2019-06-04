Main suspect in fatal beating of lance corporal still on duty

The sergeant who is the main suspect in the incident which allegedly caused the death of Special Lance Corporal Carlos Alleyne, remains on duty.

Twenty-five-year-old Carlos Alleyne, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital on May 4, 2019, after he was allegedly beaten by other ranks while stationed at the Special Constabulary Headquarters, Princes Street, Wortmanville.

At a press conference on Monday, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves stated that the file in relation to the matter was prepared and sent for legal advice, however, it was subsequently returned to the police for several matters to be cleared up…..