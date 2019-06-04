Guyana News

Natural gas eruption in Mabaruma being monitored

The National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) is currently monitoring an eruption of natural gas in Mabaruma, Region One that occurred sometime this morning.

According to Civil Defence Commission (CDC) head, Colonel Kester Craig, several agencies including the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Hydrometeorological Department have been contacted to conduct an assessment.

The Regional Environmental Officer is currently headed to the area to conduct an initial assessment.

The natural gas erupting from the ground

