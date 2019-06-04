Patterson to meet with Suriname counterpart on ferry service

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, will meet with his counterpart in Suriname this week to put systems in place for the continuation of the Suriname-Guyana ferry service.

This was related by Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, who yesterday met with Surinamese ambassador to Guyana, Ebu Jones, to discuss the way forward on the matter.

Harmon noted that the issues have engaged the attention of both Heads of State and said that it is time for an amicable solution…..