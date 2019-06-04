Twenty-seven women in First Aid training

Part one of a three-component workshop on Care for the Elderly, which is being spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady, began yesterday at the Guyana Red Cross Society (GRCS), where 27 women were participants.

The areas of training include general First Aid, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the proper use of an Automated External Defibrillator.

A release from the Department of Public Information explained that the training, which will last a week, is a prerequisite to a two-week training course that will be held on Care for the Elderly at Regency Suites…..