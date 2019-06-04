Wanted Black Bush man remanded on narcotics charge

A Black Bush Polder man who was nabbed by police last Thursday, was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the possession of narcotics.

Vinod Gopaul, a two-time prison escapee, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the charge, Gopaul, at his Yakusari, Black Bush Polder home, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking…..