Black Bush man sentenced to 14 years for wedding house murder

A Black Bush Polder, Corentyne man who was found guilty of manslaughter in the High Court in Berbice last month, was yesterday sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Navendra Basdeo, also known as “Pone”, 24, of Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow on a charge of murder committed against Karran Sukhdeo, also known as “Vishal”, 30, also of Johanna North, Black Bush Polder. The murder took place on August 23, 2014.

A mixed jury had found Basdeo, who was represented by attorney Mursaline Bacchus, guilty of manslaughter. The State was represented by attorney Mandel Moore…..