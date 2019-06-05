Exxon conducts oil spill demonstration exercise at Shell Beach

Representatives of the Region One Council, coastal village councils and other agencies, recently participated in an oil spill demonstration at Waini Point, Shell Beach.

The exercise, which was executed by ExxonMobil with the support of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the Regional Democratic Council, the Protected Areas Commission, the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard and the Maritime Administration Department, was done to equip persons in the event that an oil spill was to occur.

An ExxonMobil release reported that Capt. Salim October of the CDC stated that this sort of preparation is an important part of the country’s overall preparedness to respond to a potential oil spill. “Engaging in this exercise no doubt is considered proactive and to some extent it is considered preventative,” he said…..