GRA head to write bank over decision to close Superbet’s accounts, attorney says

Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Godfrey Statia has made a promise to pen a “letter of comfort” to the Bank of Baroda (Guyana) Inc. to support the request made by Guiana Holdings Inc. for a reconsideration of bank’s decision to close the company’s accounts, company attorney Anil Nandlall has said.

The bank had given the company, which has accused the Gaming Authority of denying it a Good Standing certificate in a desperate attempt to force it out of business, until May 31st to produce a licence for the Superbet operations or risk the suspension of all business relations.

Speaking to Stabroek News on Monday, Nandlall said that following the Gaming Authority’s public retraction of a statement that a principal of Superbet was convicted of a crime and served time in jail, it wrote to Superbet identifying two companies that can do an AML/CFT audit…..

