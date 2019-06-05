GuySuCo CEO denies failure to account for bond spending

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) yesterday strongly refuted the claims by the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) that it is not adequately accounting for funds it has received and has withheld pertinent information on spending.

“If you are implying that we are misappropriating funds, we take that very seriously and that is defamation. It is very serious,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GuySuCo Harold Davis Jr told Stabroek News yesterday. “They are making us the scapegoat for what are their shortcomings,” Davis added.

Davis said that in the interest of transparency and the public getting both sides simultaneously, NICIL and the SPU should have invited the corporation’s representatives to the press conference it held on Monday and he questioned why this was not done. “It is unfortunate that we were not involved at the press conference at the same time and could refute and outline what the truth is but they did not invite us… they never invite us,” he said…..