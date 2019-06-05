Guyana News

Kuribrong shopkeeper charged with murdering customer after credit row

Mark Jacobus

A shopkeeper was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged with murdering a customer, who allegedly pulled a gun on him.

Troy Wharton, 46, called ‘Strongy,’ was charged with the crime when he appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Wharton was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on May 31st, 2019, at Kuribrong Landing, Potaro River, he murdered Mark Jacobus…..

