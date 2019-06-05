Kwebana cassava processing factory a first for Moruca

Residents of Kwebana, Moruca, in Region One are now the proud beneficiaries of a newly-built Cassava Processing Factory.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the factory – a $26 million investment by the government – will produce cassava flour as the main product as well as supply casareep, starch and other cassava by-products.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe and a team from the ministry recently took a tour of the facility…..