Mabaruma well eruptions suspected to be caused by natural gas

—GWI halts drilling until area stabilised

Clay and gas rising from one of the wells early yesterday morning

The National Monitoring System (NEMS) is currently assessing an eruption of what is suspected be natural gas, which occurred yesterday morning in Mabaruma, Region One where two wells were being dug, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has reported.

Head of the CDC, Colonel Kester Craig, had posted via his Facebook Page that several agencies, including the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Hydrometeorological Department, were contacted to conduct an assessment on what is suspected to be a natural gas explosion.

He had also said that the Regional Environmental Officer was headed to the area to conduct the initial assessment…..

