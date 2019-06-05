Guyana News

Miner charged with stabbing man to death with beer bottle

Clinton Allen

A miner was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with killing a man by stabbing him with a beer bottle after an argument.

Clinton Allen, 21, appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the charge to him at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that between May 30th and May 31st, 2019, at Kamarang Landing, Mazaruni, Allen murdered Godrell Joseph.

Allen was not required to plead to the indictable charge…..

