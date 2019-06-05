Ministries working to address damage to Aishalton access road

The Public Infrastructure and Natural Resources ministries are assessing the damage to the access road from Lethem to Aishalton caused by recent flash flooding and are working with regional authorities to address the situation.

Aishalton’s Toshao Michael Thomas had posted on his Facebook page on Monday morning that there was a need for emergency works along the main access road, approximately 12 miles from Aishalton, after flash flooding had destroyed a bridge and damaged a culvert.

Region Nine Chairman Bryan Allicock had also confirmed the developments and said that the regional administration was working along with the authorities to find a remedy to the situation…..