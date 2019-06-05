Police having difficulty locating witnesses in murder of Bartica miner Bobb

It has been more than a month since Bartica resident Perion Nicholas Bobb was murdered, and while no charges have yet been laid, Police Commissioner Leslie James said that the investigation remains active, though the police have experienced difficulty in locating witnesses.

“…The crime occurred in an interior location and in terms of witness or witnesses, we have had some difficulty in that regard,” James told reporters during a press conference held at his office on Monday afternoon.

Stabroek News had previously reported that Bobb was killed after he was confronted by a group of men, in the wake of making a report to the police that persons were stripping a vehicle…..