Second man charged with Bagotstown murder

A second suspect was yesterday charged with the murder of Patrick Fraser, who was gunned down while liming with friends at an abandoned house at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) last month.

In the courtroom of acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown, police prosecutor Shellon Daniels made an application to have the murder charge against the first accused, Kevin Rose, who was previously charged, withdrawn and a joint charge, against Rose and Shemar Moore, 23, instituted.

The application was made based on the advice of the Director of Police Prosecutions (DPP)…..

